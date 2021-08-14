Babu Ram, J&K Cop Conferred with Ashok Chakra Posthumously, Was Part of 14 Encounters

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, who has been conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously, was fond of joining the armed forces since childhood and was part of 14 encounters in which 28 militants of various outfits were killed. Born on May 15, 1972 at Dharana village in the border town of Mendhar of Poonch district of the Jammu region, Ram, was appointed in the Jammu and Kashmir Police as constable in 1999 after his schooling, officials said. They said Ram voluntarily opted for the special operations group (SOG), the counter-militancy force of the J-K Police, after completing his basic induction training.

He was subsequently posted in SOG Srinagar on July 27, 2002, and was part of various anti-terror operations in which a number of hardcore terrorists were killed, the officials said. They said during one such operation at Lal Chowk here, while evacuating civilians, Ram got injured, but returned to the action soon after recovery.

The constable got two out-of-turn promotions in view of his exceptional performance in various anti-militancy operations in Srinagar. He was a thorough professional and gave the best services in the SOG, the officials said. On August 29 last year, militants travelling on a bike opened fire at security personnel, who were checking vehicles at Pantha-Chowk here. "After the attack, the terrorists entered Dhobhi Mohalla in Pantha-Chowk. Immediately, the area was cordoned off and search operation was launched," the officials said.

ASI Ram was part of the advance party who launched an assault against holed up terrorists, they said. "The hiding terrorists opened fire at the joint search party, triggering an encounter. The encounter ended with the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a commander. However, Ram was also martyred leaving behind his wife, two minor sons and a minor girl," they said. The brave heart, during his service in the anti-insurgency group, remained part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of different terror outfits were gunned down, the officials said, adding that for outstanding contribution and valour, he has been decorated with Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, posthumously.

Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat, who has been awarded Kirti Chakra, was a resident of Rathpora area of Safakadal here. After passing his class 12, Bhat joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2011, the officials said.

He was posted in district Ganderbal, where he was performing a PSO duty with a protected person. On October 6 last year, the protected person was attacked by militants. "The brave heart retaliated and killed the terrorist and saved the life of the protectee, but himself got severe bullet injuries and later succumbed, thus attaining martyrdom in the line of duty," they said.

Bhat is survived by parents, wife and a two-year-old son. "The Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar is proud of such a gallant hero. For his outstanding valour and sacrifice, the martyr has been decorated with Kirti Chakra posthumously," the officials said. Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad, conferred with the Shauriya Chakra, was born in Hayatpora village of Rajouri district. Ahmad was engaged in 2017 as an SPO and remained part of anti-insurgency operations during his engagement with the department, the officials said.

On January 21 last year, police station Khrew received specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Zantrag Nagander Khrew, they said. Accordingly, an operation was planned and the cordon was established around the said area. A joint party of security forces of which the SPO was a part of started searches in the area. "The hiding terrorists opened fire at the search party, triggering an encounter. The encounter lasted for two days and an intensified gun battle ended with the elimination of three JeM terrorists," the officials said.

"In the encounter, Ahmad attained martyrdom while fighting for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," they added. SPO Ahmad exhibited exemplary courage and fought with valour and laid his life in the line of duty, the officials said, adding that for outstanding valour and sacrifice, he has been decorated with Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

