Babubarhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Babubarhi (बाबूबरही), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Babubarhi is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,437 eligible electors, of which 1,60,598 were male, 1,44,446 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Babubarhi in 2020 is =CP36/CM36*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,647 eligible electors, of which 1,49,810 were male, 1,32,832 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,219 eligible electors, of which 1,25,418 were male, 1,09,801 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Babubarhi in 2015 was 111. In 2010, there were 48.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kapil Deo Kamat of JDU won in this seat by defeating Binod Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 20,267 votes which was 12.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 37.67% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Uma Kant Yadav of RJD won in this seat defeating Kapildeb Kamat of JDU by a margin of 4,913 votes which was 3.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.53% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 34. Babubarhi Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Babubarhi are: Amar Nath Prasad (LJP), Umakant Yadav (RJD), Mahendra Prasad Singh (RLSP), Mina Kumari (JDU), Anil Kumar Yadav (RPIA), Manoj Jha (SMP), Raj Kumar Singh (JAPL), Rama Sahni (BCHP), Vidya Sagar Mandal (JGHP), Vishwanath Roy (BRD), Shalini Kumari (PP), Shiv Nandan Mandal (VPI), Maha Narayan Roy (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.64%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.77%, while it was 54.31% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 314 polling stations in 34. Babubarhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 237 polling stations.

Extent:

34. Babubarhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Babubarhi and Ladania; Gram Panchayats Suki, Kanhauli, Bhakua, Chandardih, Inarwa, Chandargobraura North and Chandargobraura South of Khajauli Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Babubarhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Babubarhi is 426.89 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Babubarhi is: 26°30'32.0"N 86°17'20.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Babubarhi results Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.