Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Babul Supriyo Among 11 Visitors Whose Phone Got Stolen During Jaitley’s Funeral, Claims Patanjali Spokesman

Though a senior officer said a complaint had been filed in the case, police personnel at the Kashmere Gate Police Station said they were yet to receive it.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Babul Supriyo Among 11 Visitors Whose Phone Got Stolen During Jaitley’s Funeral, Claims Patanjali Spokesman
File photo of Babul Supriyo. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: At least 11 people, including BJP MP Babul Supriyo, had their phones were stolen during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said on Monday.

Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones on Sunday evening.

Though a senior officer said a complaint had been filed in the case, police personnel at the Kashmere Gate Police Station said they were yet to receive it.

"When all were paying their last tribute to Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye," Tijarawala tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi police on his post.

Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, also shared the current location of his phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram