Babul Supriyo Among 11 Visitors Whose Phone Got Stolen During Jaitley’s Funeral, Claims Patanjali Spokesman
Though a senior officer said a complaint had been filed in the case, police personnel at the Kashmere Gate Police Station said they were yet to receive it.
File photo of Babul Supriyo. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: At least 11 people, including BJP MP Babul Supriyo, had their phones were stolen during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said on Monday.
Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones on Sunday evening.
"When all were paying their last tribute to Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye," Tijarawala tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi police on his post.
कृपया ध्यान दे @DelhiPolice @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice @PIBHomeAffairs कल निगमबोध घाट से मेरा और श्री @SuPriyoBabul सहित 11 लोगों का फोन #निगमबोधघाट से हो गया था।1. मेरा फोन अभी करावल नगर में है। उसकी लोकेशन का स्क्रीन शाट संलग्न है। पकड़ सकते हैं तो पकड़ लें। @ani @PTI_News https://t.co/2p424zLQPc pic.twitter.com/1SMWYj46Vh— Tijarawala SK (@tijarawala) August 26, 2019
Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, also shared the current location of his phone.
