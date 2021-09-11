Babul Supriyo, Ex-Minister, Trolled For Supporting BJP Bhabanipur Bypoll Candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, lawyer and West Bengal vice president of the party’s youth wing, against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur by-poll elections on September 30.

Following the announcement, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo expressed happiness over the party’s decision on Twitter. “Many Congratulations Priyanka Tibrewal BJP. She is a spirited girl & fought all my Legal Battles (Successfully) in Politics since 2014 with a lot of grit, LOGIC & confidence. That was a reason why I asked her to join the party. Extremely happy for her,” the former Union Minister tweeted from his official handle.

In one of his tweets, the Asansol MP described Priyanka Tibrewal as ‘brave, rationalist, and confident’.

Babul, in another tweet, thanked Amit Shah, JP Nadda and the BJP for fielding Priyanka against Mamata Banerjee.

Babul in another tweet wrote, “In life, defeat is not everything. Life is the courage to fight a tough battle. ‘

Babul had announced his retirement from politics soon after the changes in PM Modi’s cabinet. Babul, though, continues to be a Member of Parliament (MP) from Asansol.

Soon after Babul’s tweets supporting Priyanka Tibrewal, netizens started trolling the former Union Minister. A Twitter user wrote, “I see so many colours in the world. I will leave the post of Union Minister after that I will leave the post of MP but I will go to Bhabanipur for campaigning."

Another one wrote, “I am no longer in politics. I’m just talking about something." The third, taking a dig at the former Union Minister, wrote, “You will go to a political stage after leaving politics.”

