'Babul Supriyo Go Back': BJP MP Heckled by Students at Jadavpur University, Guv Seeks Prompt Action

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked West Bengal chief secretary to take prompt action in the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by Jadavpur University students.

The Governor, who said the gherao of the union minister is an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state, asked chief secretary Moloy De to take immediate steps to bring the situation in campus under control. He further said he would personally visit the campus if the situation continues to remain the same.

Supriyo was shown black flags and allegedly heckled by a section of students at JU where he had gone to address a seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the student wing of the RSS.

Supriyo was initially stopped from entering the campus for around one-and-half hours by members of two Left-leaning organizations - Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India - (SFI), who raised slogans 'Babul Supriyo Go Back'.

The BJP leader faced another round of protests while trying to leave the campus around 5 pm.

Sources said he is currently held up on the campus, with the protesting students blocking the way to his car. "I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," Supriyo, who attended the seminar amid heavy security, told reporters visiting the campus.

Describing the behaviour of the agitating students as "absolutely deplorable", he alleged that the protesters were trying to "disturb peace" at the institute by "instigating the students and seminar organizers to create a stampede-like situation".

Supriyo also claimed that the protesting students tried to "provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals".

Sources said JU Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, who rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident, tried to reason with agitating students, who refused to budge from the main entrance of the university.

"It was unfortunate. I will send a report on the incident to the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university," Das said about the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

