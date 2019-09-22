Babul Supriyo Named 'Prime Accused' in Complaint Filed by Jadavpur University Students After Ruckus on Campus
The Left-leaning AFSU also lodged a complaint against five members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for assaulting students, including women, and vandalising university property.
Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo heckled by left wing students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) of Jadavpur University has filed a police complaint against Union minister Babul Supriyo, accusing him of misconduct during the ruckus at the varsity on Thursday.
The Left-leaning AFSU also lodged a complaint against five members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for assaulting students, including women, and vandalising university property.
"Various incidents had taken place after the Union Minister of State for Enviornment, Forest and Climate Change (Babul Supriyo) came to the JU campus in an event organised by ABVP, prompted by ABVP members," the AFSU said in its complaint on Saturday.
The complaint named Supriyo as the "prime accused" and also identified five other ABVP members.
An officer of Jadavpur Police station confirmed the receipt of the complaint. Alleging that the minister and his bodyguards had misbehaved with students on Thursday, it read, "A file of loaded magazine was found on the site of the event, which created unnecessary panic among the students, disrupting the campus life."
Surpriyo could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.
The AFSU complaint also said that ABVP members "created a ruckus, burnt and destroyed campus property, threw acid bulbs, burnt tyres and pelted stones at the students and beat them up with sticks".
The student union was referring to the incident when agitated ABVP supporters assembled outside one of the main gates of the varsity on Thursday evening, after Supriyo was confined in the campus for over five hours.
The ABVP members then barged into the campus and allegedly went on a rampage in the union room and arts building.
"Babul Supriyo being the prime accused, some other ABVP members recognised by us until now are..." the complaint said.
Asked to comment on the action of AFSU, BJP leader Mukul Roy told PTI, "This is the present scenario in West Bengal, where a union minister, who has been assaulted by students of a university for attending a function at the institute, is named in a police complaint by those who had attacked him without any provocation."
He alleged that the police was not taking any action against those involved in the "attack on Supriyo," and instead accepting their complaint.
"We will take appropriate legal action," Roy said. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday had filed a complaint at Jadavpur police station against some students, but did not name anyone.
In her complaint, Paul had said she was with Supriyo when "a section of a rowdy crowd" blocked their way and physically abused her when they were heading to participate as speakers in a "social and apolitical programme" organised at KP memorial hall in the campus.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients