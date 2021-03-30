Babul Supriyo Sparks Controversy After Allegedly ‘Slapping’ BJP Worker In Party Office

BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo has courted controversy by allegedly slapping a man inside the party office in Ranikuthi, Tollygunge.

Babul Supriyo is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Tollygunje constituency.

The incident took place during Holi celebrations organised by BJP party workers at the Ranikuthi office and was captured on a video that has since gone viral.

Supriyo was present at the event with a few other leaders. In the video, a person is seen continuously requesting Supriyo to come in front of the cameras and start serious campaigning. The BJP MP allegedly slapped the guy who happened to be a party worker.

Supriyo denied the allegation, saying he only threatened the young man but never slapped him. “With people coming from one party to another, there can be some Bibhisons and some Mir Jafars (traitors). Some people are definitely trying to create disturbances. I kept my cool despite his provocations,” Supriyo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has come to the rescue of Supriyo by terming the young man involved in the incident “a plant by the rival party to tarnish the image” of Supriyo.