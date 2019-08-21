Take the pledge to vote

Babulal Gaur, Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Veteran BJP Leader, Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Babulal Gaur served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Babulal Gaur, Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Veteran BJP Leader, Dies After Cardiac Arrest
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur. (Getty Images)
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away on Wednesday morning at a private hospital here after prolonged illness.

Gaur (89) passed away due to caridiac arrest, Narmada Hospital Director, Dr Rajesh Sharma, told PTI. He was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time.

The veteran BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

Born on June 2, 1930 at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.

