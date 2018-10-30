Baby Bitten by Rats in ICU Dies at Hospital in Bihar's Darbhanga

In a frightening incident, a new born died after allegedly being bitten by rats in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday.However, the doctors at the hospital claimed that the infant died due to sudden deterioration in his medical condition.Showing the scars on the body of the child, the parents told News18 that the blood was still oozing out from the wounds caused by rat bites. They said the rats bit the baby boy on his legs and fingers. "The doctors apparently tried to apply bandage on the wounds but you can see the condition. The blood is still coming out from the scars," the father of the deceased boy said.The infant was admitted to the paediatric ward of the hospital 10 days back. The wailing father accused the hospital administration of negligence and sought strict action against the doctors and the nursing staff.Doctor Om Prakash agreed that rats have created a menace in the ICU, but dismissed parents’ claim that the child died due to rat bites only."The baby was suffering from a severe heart ailment. He was almost brain dead as oxygen supply to his brain was not normal at the time of the birth. Despite that, we tried to normalise the baby after he was admitted here. However, we could not revive him as he continued to face difficulty in breathing and died around 4.30 in the morning," said Om Prakash.The parents have submitted a complaint with the District Magistrate’s office. Deputy District Collector (DDC) Kari Prasad Mahto told News18 that on the basis of complaints of negligence by the ICU staff, a team would be constituted to ascertain the real cause of death.