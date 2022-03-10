Young Boy Dressed As Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Breaks the Internet As AAP Set to Sweep Punjab

As the counting of votes continued in Punjab on Thursday, a photo of a little boy dressed up as Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the AAP’s presumptive Chief Minister for the state, went viral on social media.

The boy was wearing a yellow turban and a black muffler wrapped around his neck similar to Mann and the AAP’s chief, respectively. He also wore spectacles and even sported a fake moustache as he made a victory gesture with his hand.

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards a clean sweep in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, with leads in over 80 seats. Exit polls 2022 also predicted a win for AAP Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann and celebrations are already being prepped up at Delhi’s AAP office and Mann’s residence with a stage being set and jalebis being served up. Both Mann and incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at gurdwaras before the counting kicked off.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18.com, Mann said that Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting the elections from two seats as he is scared, and he will lose from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

“Meanwhile, I have a ‘Rangla Punjab’, a model full of joy and glory, ready, glimpses of which will be seen within three-four months of me becoming the CM,” Mann told us.

