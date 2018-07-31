GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Baby Dies at Hyderabad Airport After Developing Breathing Problem on Flight

The airline said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert it to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2018, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Baby Dies at Hyderabad Airport After Developing Breathing Problem on Flight
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi/Hyderabad: A four-month-old boy developed breathing problem on board a Patna-bound flight and died at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, police said.

The baby was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru in an Indigo flight when he developed breathing problem, they said.

The airline said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert it to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.

On landing, the boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.

Sources at the airport told PTI that the flight was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport at around 7.30 am.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 897 operating from Bangalore to Patna was diverted to Hyderabad due to a medical case this morning.The crew along with a doctor on-board attended to an infant. After landing, the infant was immediately rushed to the hospital accompanied by an IndiGo staff member. Unfortunately the infant died," the statement said.

The airline expressed its condolences over the infant's death.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...