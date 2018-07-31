English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Baby Dies at Hyderabad Airport After Developing Breathing Problem on Flight
The airline said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert it to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi/Hyderabad: A four-month-old boy developed breathing problem on board a Patna-bound flight and died at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, police said.
The baby was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru in an Indigo flight when he developed breathing problem, they said.
The airline said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert it to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.
On landing, the boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
The police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.
Sources at the airport told PTI that the flight was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport at around 7.30 am.
"An IndiGo flight 6E 897 operating from Bangalore to Patna was diverted to Hyderabad due to a medical case this morning.The crew along with a doctor on-board attended to an infant. After landing, the infant was immediately rushed to the hospital accompanied by an IndiGo staff member. Unfortunately the infant died," the statement said.
The airline expressed its condolences over the infant's death.
Also Watch
The baby was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru in an Indigo flight when he developed breathing problem, they said.
The airline said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert it to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.
On landing, the boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
The police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.
Sources at the airport told PTI that the flight was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport at around 7.30 am.
"An IndiGo flight 6E 897 operating from Bangalore to Patna was diverted to Hyderabad due to a medical case this morning.The crew along with a doctor on-board attended to an infant. After landing, the infant was immediately rushed to the hospital accompanied by an IndiGo staff member. Unfortunately the infant died," the statement said.
The airline expressed its condolences over the infant's death.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anderson vs Kohli Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Flaunt Their Incredible Dance Moves As They Groove To Nora Fatehi's Dilbar; Watch
- Beyoncé Got Vogue to Hire First Ever Black Photographer To Shoot Magazine Cover
- WhatsApp Finally Brings Group Video, Voice Calling Feature on Android and iOS
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...