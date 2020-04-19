Baby Elephant Falls Ill at Uttarakhand's Tiger Reserve, Sample Sent For Covid-19 Test

Dehradun: In a first, oral sample of a baby elephant of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand has been sent for the COVID 19 test after the pachyderm was diagnosed with symptoms of viral infection. Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly will examine the sample and submit its report, confirmed an official.

As per information, six elephants were kept at Chilla facility falling inside the tiger reserve. Among the group, two elephants including one baby elephant named Sultan fell ill. On further examination, Sultan was found having swelling on his eyelids and mouth ulcers.

Chief Medical Officer of Haridwar was informed whereupon late on Saturday night, a team of health experts visited the facility and sanitized the entire place.

The other animals in the herd were sent back to the forest while staff has been deployed to look after the ill pachyderm.

Director of the tiger reserve, Amit Varma told News18 that the elephant has symptoms of ‘pox disease’ which is an infectious viral disease.

“Nonetheless, as a precaution, the sample have been collected for the Covid-19 test. We have screened the staff and other elephants and all seem healthy” an official said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) here swung into action after reports came in about of a tiger at a New York Zoo testing positive for coronavirus.

An advisory issued to all the national parks, tiger reserves, sanctuaries and zoos, NTCA and MoEF have suggested to observe for the symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

Last week a sample of a leopard was also sent for Covid-19 test after it was found dead near Haridwar. The report is awaited from IVRI.

Uttarakhand is marked by a rich biodiversity in its 18 protected areas that includes national parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation and biosphere reserve. The state recorded 442 tigers and 1839 elephants in the last animal count.

(With inputs from Sunil Navprabhat)

