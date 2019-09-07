English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baby Girl Among Four Injured as Terrorists Fire at Family in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla
The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable
Srinagar: Four members of a family including a baby girl were injured on Saturday when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said.
The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.
"Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress," the spokesman said.
