Baby Girl Delivered Mid-Air on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur Flight, Mother & Child Stable

Image for representation.

The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir who was travelling on the same flight, a statement from the airlines said.

A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement. "A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said. "Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday.

first published:March 17, 2021, 12:51 IST
