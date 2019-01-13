GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Telangana

The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Telangana
Representative image
Loading...
Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died and another baby girl was injured after stray dogs attacked them in Asifabad district of Telangana, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.

Both the girls were rushed to a private hospital at Kagaznagar where one of them succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram