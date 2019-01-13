Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Telangana

A three-year-old girl died and another baby girl was injured after stray dogs attacked them in Asifabad district of Telangana, the police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.Both the girls were rushed to a private hospital at Kagaznagar where one of them succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, he said.