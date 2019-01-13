English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Telangana
The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.
Representative image
Loading...
Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died and another baby girl was injured after stray dogs attacked them in Asifabad district of Telangana, the police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.
Both the girls were rushed to a private hospital at Kagaznagar where one of them succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, he said.
The incident took place in Chinthalamanepalli mandal of the district Friday when the girls were playing near their house, a local police official said.
Both the girls were rushed to a private hospital at Kagaznagar where one of them succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Review: This Rivals Fitbit's Fitness Bands, And Costs Significantly Lesser
- Oh Dam! 12,000-Year-Old Turkish Town to Be Submerged to Fight Global Warming
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
- Indians Did Plastic Surgery 2500 Years Ago? Columbia Agrees with Indian Science Congress
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results