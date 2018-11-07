GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Baby Killed, Over 48 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

The incident happened on the intervening night of November 6 and 7 when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Baby Killed, Over 48 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Etawah: One person was killed and 40 more were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was headed towards Bihar's Madhubani from Delhi, they said.

"On the intervening night of November 6 and 7, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

One person died on the spot, Tripathi said, adding that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

The injured were admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, the SSP said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...