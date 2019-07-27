Baby of Woman Given HIV-infected Blood Not Affected by Virus, Says Senior Health Official

Madurai: The baby girl of the 23-year-old woman, who tested positive for HIV after a blood transfusion, has not been affected by the virus, according to the dean of the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital K Vanitha.

Referring to the results of the test, the dean told reporters here on Saturday that the baby was not HIV positive as the mother was given the infected blood when she was being treated for anaemia in a pregnant state in December 2018.

The pregnant woman was affected by the transfusion of infected blood from a blood bank, and the donor was also not aware that he was HIV positive.

Three workers of the government hospital at Sivakasi had been suspended as they had failed to screen the blood properly.

The man who had donated the blood at Sivakasi in November 2018 was also not informed about the status. The donor came to know about his condition when he underwent a medical check-up some days after donating the blood.

On Friday, the Madras High Court ordered relief for the woman - a sum of Rs 25 lakh, a government job and a house - based on a public interest litigation.