‘Bacche Hain, Gunde Nahi’: Parliamentary Panel to Delhi Police Chief on Use of Force Against Protesting Students

New Delhi: As protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill continue to rage in Delhi’s premier institutions like Jamia Milia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, a parliamentary committee on Home Affairs has questioned Delhi police commissioner about the cops’ tough approach towards students.

The committee, led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik why students were being dealt with in the same manner as goons. "Bacche toh bacche hain, gunde nahi," Sharma told Patnaik as per sources.

The meeting was called in to "have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders/organisations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region'," the agenda said.

Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla skipped the meeting owing to simultaneous meetings called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Islands Development Agency. Instead of Bhalla, Special Secretary R R Maheshwari along with other officials briefed the committee on the law and order situation in Delhi.

The 30-member committee reportedly expressed unhappiness over the use of force against protesting students.

Sources said the panel suggested to MHA and Delhi police officials that police should have dealt with the students in a mature manner. The panel also questioned the Delhi police about the frequent imposition of restrictions in the national capital which it said causes trouble for the common man. "When you know there is protest is happening, you impose section 144, and then act by way lathi-charge," MPs reportedly asked Delhi CP as per sources.

Sources said that while recent incidents of violence in JNU and Jamia were not specifically mentioned, the panel questioned the manner in which police dealt with the protesting students in campus. Delhi Police Commissioner DGP Haryana Manoj Yadav and senior officials of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police also briefed the panel on the issue of crimes in NCR coming under their jurisdiction.

