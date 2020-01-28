Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Back from China's Wuhan, Mohali Banker Complains of Breathlessness; Admitted for Suspected Coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus has affected people in Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Canada, US and France and Germany. In India, some suspected cases are under observation. However, there has been no confirmation yet.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:08 AM IST

Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old Mohali resident has been admitted at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with 'coronavirus-like' symptoms. The patient is a banker and had travelled to a province near China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly virus.

According to a Times of India report, the patient who had gone to the emergency was admitted to the hospital's isolation ward for communicable diseases. "The patient is a suspected case and has been admitted to the isolation ward. His blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune," PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram was quoted as saying.

The report stated that the man's family members have been quarantined at home. "He had come with complaint of breathlessness and chest congestion to the emergency. The ministry of health and family welfare has also been informed about the case," said a PGI official.

Some reports have stated the symptoms of the infections as runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, especially for those with weak immune system. There are currently no vaccines available to protect people against the infection that can be transmitted from human to human.

The deadly coronavirus also affected people in China, Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, United States, France and Germany.

In India, some suspected cases are under observation. However, there has been no confirmation yet.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had directed seven airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, to make arrangements for screening of passengers arriving from China in the wake of outbreak of the infection.

Airlines flying in from any airport in China including Hong Kong have been asked to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and travel to Wuhan city in the past 14 days to self-declare at the port of arrival in order to facilitate early isolation, an official statement issued last week state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
