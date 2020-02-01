Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
  • FinMin to Present Budget at 11am
News18 » India
2-min read

We're Back From Hell, Say Indian Students After Returning From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A special Air India Boeing 747 brought back Indians, including students from Wuhan University, stranded in China's Wuhan to Delhi on Saturday morning

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 1, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
We're Back From Hell, Say Indian Students After Returning From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
A Boeing-747 of the Air India at the New Delhi Airport before its departure for Wuhan on Friday. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The parents of 324 students, who were brought back to India from China on Saturday in a special flight after the coronavirus outbreak, heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the government for quick action.

A special Air India Boeing 747 brought back Indians, including students from Wuhan University, stranded in China's Wuhan to Delhi on Saturday morning. All of them have been quarantined in a specially prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi and will be observed for signs of infection for two weeks by a team of special doctors.

Vinayachandran, one of the several Wuhan University students who made it to Delhi on Saturday, said, "It's like we are back from hell. Can't explain how I feel. When we were hearing about all these reports in China, we did not think we would come back like this. We were hearing about being isolated in China. After the screening was over and we got our boarding pass, we were so happy and relieved."

The first thing Vinayachandran did on reaching Delhi was informing his parents that he will not be able see them for the next 28 days as he wants to take proper precautions. “I am a medical student. I know the risks...so have told my parents that I will not see them for the next 28 days. I told them that even after 14 days of isolation when I am sent back home, I need a separate room."

The parents told CNN-News18 they had been spending sleepless nights thinking about the health and safety of their children. S Vijayakumar, whose daughter Akhila Jasmine is a fourth year student at Wuhan University, said his entire family had been anxious ever since the news of deadly outbreak surfaced a few days ago.

"It was only yesterday after my daughter boarded the flight that we slept properly. Now we are relieved they have reached India. We know they will be taken care of. They are the children of Indian government and we believe they will be taken good care of,” Vijayakumar told said, thanking the Indian government, state government and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for the help.

But bringing them back wasn’t a smooth ride due to strict medical screening at the Wuhan airport for coronavirus. The immigration and Chinese authorities did not allow six Indians on board after they reported high temperatures during screening.

"Even though children were informed they will be taken back to India, their medical screening was conducted at the Wuhan airport,” Vijayakumar said, who is now eagerly waiting to see his daughter after the 14 days of quarantine.

“The children were told that if they fail the medical screening, they will have to stay back in China. We couldn't even imagine of such a situation. We were very worried and under stress," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram