Back from Nizamuddin Meet, 22 People Screened & Quarantined in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Bhopal police on Tuesday located two different religious groups (jamats) that returned from the Nizamuddin-based markaz recently. Earlier in the day, it was reported that 107 people who had taken part in the religious congregations at the south Delhi event had reached Madhya Pradesh.

The Bhopal police on Tuesday identified two different groups, comprising 22 members, who returned from Delhi. The health teams collected their samples and forwarded them for laboratory testing.

All these people have been isolated at two different mosques where they were staying till now, with the administration keeping a close watch on them.

Hundreds of people took part in the religious gathering in Delhi earlier this month. Following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, the groups dispersed throughout the country.

One of these groups, with 13 members, had reached Bhopal from Myanmar via New Delhi and is staying at Rehmani mosque in Aishbagh area.

The second group with eight people also took part in the gathering and has been staying at Sikandaria mosque in Bhopal's Jehangirabad area.

Sources claim that different jamats have been staying at a number of mosques in Bhopal and have been stuck in the city due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

