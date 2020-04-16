New Delhi/Hyderabad: Setting an example in the fight against Covid-19, a Telangana sarpanch did not let his mother enter the village after she came back from a relative's place, saying that rules were equal for all residents.

According to a report in The Times of India, many villages in the state are strictly following the lockdown norms and are not allowing outsiders to come in.

Among them is Goisaipally village of Sirgapoor mandal in Sangareddy, whose sarpanch, Sai Goud, took the tough decision of not permitting his mother to enter the house.

His mother, Tulsamma, was made to wait at the entry point. The sarpanch came there and told his mother that the rules would be applicable for her too and that she would not be allowed into the village. He asked her to go back to the relative's house. A disappointed Tulsamma turned back, the TOI report stated.

This incident reportedly happened on April 13.

The report stated that many sarpanches are physically present at the entry points to ensure that outsiders are not allowed.

In Nalgonda district, 23-year-old Vudutha Akhila Yadav, sarpanch of Madanapuram village, stands at the entry points, sometimes even armed with a stick, to ensure that the lockdown is not violated. No outsiders enter the village, even with the intention of passing through it.

In Bhimunigudem village of Bhadrachalam, sarpanch Madakam Pothamma too is at the forefront of guarding the village. The villagers themselves are taking turns to stay on guard at such barricades even throughout the night, the report stated.

