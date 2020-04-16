Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Back from Relative's Home, Telangana Woman Denied Entry into Village by Sarpanch-son; Cites Equal Lockdown Rule for All

Many villages in the state are strictly following the lockdown norms and are not allowing outsiders to come in.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Back from Relative's Home, Telangana Woman Denied Entry into Village by Sarpanch-son; Cites Equal Lockdown Rule for All
A graffiti on coronavirus is seen on a street during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-04-2020_000174B)

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Setting an example in the fight against Covid-19, a Telangana sarpanch did not let his mother enter the village after she came back from a relative's place, saying that rules were equal for all residents.

According to a report in The Times of India, many villages in the state are strictly following the lockdown norms and are not allowing outsiders to come in.

Among them is Goisaipally village of Sirgapoor mandal in Sangareddy, whose sarpanch, Sai Goud, took the tough decision of not permitting his mother to enter the house.

His mother, Tulsamma, was made to wait at the entry point. The sarpanch came there and told his mother that the rules would be applicable for her too and that she would not be allowed into the village. He asked her to go back to the relative's house. A disappointed Tulsamma turned back, the TOI report stated.

This incident reportedly happened on April 13.

The report stated that many sarpanches are physically present at the entry points to ensure that outsiders are not allowed.

In Nalgonda district, 23-year-old Vudutha Akhila Yadav, sarpanch of Madanapuram village, stands at the entry points, sometimes even armed with a stick, to ensure that the lockdown is not violated. No outsiders enter the village, even with the intention of passing through it.

In Bhimunigudem village of Bhadrachalam, sarpanch Madakam Pothamma too is at the forefront of guarding the village. The villagers themselves are taking turns to stay on guard at such barricades even throughout the night, the report stated.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,416,586

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,733

  • Cured/Discharged

    517,931

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,193

    +6,466
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres