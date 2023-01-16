Back on Track: 25% Rise in Railways’ Earnings in Passenger Slab from Pre-Covid Time, Shows Data

In 2022, the Railways earned Rs 43,324 crore in the passenger segment between April and November, a jump of about 25 per cent when compared to the pre-Covid-19 numbers from 2018-19 or 2019-20, Railway Ministry data analysed by News18 shows.

In 2018-19, the railways’ earnings in the first eight months were Rs 33,829.58 crore. This increased to Rs 35,249 crore for the April-November period in 2019-20, according to the ministry data analysed by News18.

In 2021-22, the railways earned Rs 24,631 crore from the passenger segment till November. It was in April-May 2021 that the deadly second wave of coronavirus hit India, throwing life out of gear. In 2020-21, a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus that restricted the movement of people for months, including normal train services.

Speaking to News18, a ministry official said the reserved passenger bookings this year were more than those for 2019-20. However, it is important to note that the Railways had revised the ticket price in 2020, increasing the passage fare ranging from 1-4 paisa per kilometer for different classes.

Situation post-Covid-19

In the reserved passenger segment, 5,365 lakh passengers were booked between April 1 and November 30, 2022. In 2021, for the same period, the number was 4,860 lakh.

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment was Rs 34,303 crore for the April-November period. In 2021, this was Rs 22,904 crore.

In the unreserved passenger segment, 35,273 lakh passengers booked in the April-November duration as compared to 13,813 lakh from the same period during 2021 — showing an increase of 155 per cent.

On the other hand, the revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment this financial year up to November was Rs 9,021 crore – 422 per cent more from 2021 when it was Rs 1,728 crore.​

