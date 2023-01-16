CHANGE LANGUAGE
Back on Track: 25% Rise in Railways' Earnings in Passenger Slab from Pre-Covid Time, Shows Data
1-MIN READ

Back on Track: 25% Rise in Railways’ Earnings in Passenger Slab from Pre-Covid Time, Shows Data

By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment was Rs 34,303 crore for the April-November period. In 2021, this was Rs 22,904 crore. (Reuters File)

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment was Rs 34,303 crore for the April-November period. In 2021, this was Rs 22,904 crore. (Reuters File)

In the reserved passenger segment, 5,365 lakh passengers were booked between April 1 and November 30, 2022. In 2021, for the same period, the number was 4,860 lakh

In 2022, the Railways earned Rs 43,324 crore in the passenger segment between April and November, a jump of about 25 per cent when compared to the pre-Covid-19 numbers from 2018-19 or 2019-20, Railway Ministry data analysed by News18 shows.

In 2018-19, the railways’ earnings in the first eight months were Rs 33,829.58 crore. This increased to Rs 35,249 crore for the April-November period in 2019-20, according to the ministry data analysed by News18.

In 2021-22, the railways earned Rs 24,631 crore from the passenger segment till November. It was in April-May 2021 that the deadly second wave of coronavirus hit India, throwing life out of gear. In 2020-21, a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus that restricted the movement of people for months, including normal train services.

Speaking to News18, a ministry official said the reserved passenger bookings this year were more than those for 2019-20. However, it is important to note that the Railways had revised the ticket price in 2020, increasing the passage fare ranging from 1-4 paisa per kilometer for different classes.

Situation post-Covid-19

In the reserved passenger segment, 5,365 lakh passengers were booked between April 1 and November 30, 2022. In 2021, for the same period, the number was 4,860 lakh.

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment was Rs 34,303 crore for the April-November period. In 2021, this was Rs 22,904 crore.

In the unreserved passenger segment, 35,273 lakh passengers booked in the April-November duration as compared to 13,813 lakh from the same period during 2021 — showing an increase of 155 per cent.

On the other hand, the revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment this financial year up to November was Rs 9,021 crore – 422 per cent more from 2021 when it was Rs 1,728 crore.​

About the Author
Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
