Back to School After 2 Years, Kids Are Falling Sick Frequently. Blame Covid for Battering Immunity

The Covid-19 pandemic-induced school closures have presented a new problem for parents as several children are now frequently falling sick due to delayed training of the body’s immunity system.​

Children, mostly younger ones or those with pre-exisiting health conditions, are complaining of cough, allergies, viral infection, water-borne diseases, respiratory tract infections and gastrointestinal infections, child health experts across locations told News18.com.

According to these experts, the Covid-19 pandemic had a wide-ranging impact on children’s health and staying at home for two long years has taken a toll on their immunity.

Young children develop immunity to various viruses and bacteria by regular exposure to small inoculum of these microorganisms from their school and play mates during their close and prolonged interactions.

In schools and other playing areas, kids are exposed to various allergens such as pollen, dust, weed, viral infection among others and this manifests as, for instance, allergic cough.

As a result of these exposures, they either develop the disease or a subclinical infection. These lead to formation of antibodies and cellular immunity. Both of these protect them from subsequent infections and disease.

“During the lockdown and stay-at-home periods, their body didn’t get an opportunity to go through this process at the natural pace,” Dr Krishan Chugh, principal director and head of department, paediatrics, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute told News18.com.

“Now, when the schools have opened and other restrictions have been relaxed, the immune systems of children are suddenly bombarded by these infections. So, they are falling ill very frequently”

According to Dr Ashish Thite, consultant paediatrics and neonatology, Paras JK Hospital, Udaipur, of 10 children in his OPD, almost eight are coming with similar complaints. “While these cases were too few during the last two years, now children are falling sick frequently. Even a small exposure is leading to an intense response from the body.”

For instance: According to a study, during the pandemic, children with asthma experienced fewer upper respiratory tract infections, episodes of pyrexia, emergency visits, hospital admissions, asthma attacks, and hospitalisations in comparison with the preceding year. Sixty-six per cent of asthmatic children had improved asthma control while in 33 per cent, the improvement exceeded the minimal clinically important difference.

Experts spotting similar trend

“It’s natural that more children are getting sick now than the last two years where kids were restricted to home, with less exposure to pathogens in the environment,” said Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, associate director of paediatrics, Medanta Hospital.

“The last two years, the training of the body’s immune system — especially among younger children ——- was on hold and now, with increasing exposure, the training process has kick-started,” he said, adding that “this exposure is good in the long term and it primes the body”.

Similarly, Dr Urvashi Rana — a consultant paediatrician at Narayana Health, Ahmedabad — estimates that she is witnessing a surge of around 15 per cent in daily cases where children are reporting illnesses due to sudden, wider exposure.

“Such cases are higher among younger children as older children still had a better immune system. However, pre-school or young children had a limited exposure to the environment and they went inside their houses due to Covid-19.”

“Apart from school opening, heatwave and increased outings due to relaxed Covid-19 restrictions are also possible causes behind increased cases of sickness.”

What best can parents do?

According to Dr Soonu Udani, medical director and head critical care, SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, which is managed by hospital chain Narayana Health, it is normal for a child to fall sick due to viral infection for around 7-8 times in a year, till the age of seven years.

“This is how their immune system gets ready to face the harsh environment in the real world. Hence, there is no need to worry, in the majority of cases. We must expect an increase in cases of water-borne diseases, typhoid and hepatitis.”

Chugh from Fortis said experience up till now indicates that though unusually frequent, infections in children are not extraordinarily severe. “Only a few children are requiring hospitalisation.”

“Added to these factors is the release phenomenon of craving for street food which has a high chance of contamination in the summer months. Consequence is a double whammy of respiratory as well as gastrointestinal infections.”

So, most children don’t require immune booster tonic or powders, experts suggest. They require a balanced diet and hydration. And they need anti-allergic medicines for control of symptoms. To understand more, connect with your child’s specialist and talk about allergy, which includes asthma and eczema among others.

Also, experts suggest that parents need to retrain small children about correct usage of school washrooms and drinking from common water sources. It’s better to fill water in your own water bottles, not share bottles and not drink with soiled hands. “It’s better not to share food and follow hand hygiene practices,” Dhaliwal suggested.

