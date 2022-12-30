Back to Work Hours After Mother's Last Rites, PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on Friday. He also virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister sought an ‘apology’ from the people of West Bengal for not being able to attend the scheduled event in person due to ‘personal reasons’.

“I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek apologies from the people of Bengal," he said.

The Prime Minister joined the programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing in the wake of the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Prime Minister also highlighted work done by the Central government for the betterment of Railways and said: “Central govt is making record investment to modernise Indian Railways. Now modern trains like Vande Bharat express, Tejas express, and Humsafar express are being made in India. In the next 8 years, we’ll see railways on a new journey of modernisation."

About the Joka-Taratala route, PM Modi said the train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata. “Work on the rest of the route till Esplanade is underway." The metro route is scheduled to be extended to Esplanade in central Kolkata, connecting it with the east-west and north-south lines," he said.

The event was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier, Banerjee, while speaking on the occasion, condoled the demise of Modi’s mother Hiraben. “Your mother is also our mother,” she said.

The CM also said work on four out of the five railway projects that Modi will launch on Friday were started during her tenure as railway minister.

About the Projects:

The seventh Vande Bharat express, flagged off by the Prime Minister, started its journey at 11.45 am from platform number 22 of Howrah Station to travel to New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast.

The blue-and-white train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

The Vande Bharat express with modern passenger amenities is likely to be preferred both by regular passengers, tea industry executives and tourists travelling to the Himalayas in North Bengal and Sikkim.

The state-of-the-art train has 16 coaches, including two for drivers.

The Joka-Taratala 6.5-km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore. Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata such as Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by the inauguration of this project.

