Women camel contingent, ‘desi’ celebrations and indigenous equipment — This January 26, the Republic Day parade will see several firsts.

In an effort to boost the participation of the public, the government has organised various events across Delhi to mark Republic Day. Apart from this, several firsts on display will be the 21-gun salute with new field guns, women’s camel contingent, and anamorphic projection. Also, all the paramilitary forces will present one tableau this time unlike other years.

News18 takes a look at the R-Day changes this year:

The New VVIPs

Special invitees will get front-row seats to the R-Day parade unlike previous years when VVIPs got the best seats. The special invitees are common people such as construction workers of Central Vista, maintenance staff of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, milk booth workers, grocery shopkeepers, and rickshaw pullers among others.

Indigenous equipment

The Army has decided to showcase all Made in India equipment, including Vajra self-propelled guns and Akash and Nag missile systems. The 21-gun salute will also be through the indigenously made 105mm Indian Field Gun (IFGs). The ammunition has also been produced indigenously to make the parade more ‘desi’.

Women Camel Contingent

The camel contingent, which has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, will witness the BSF’s first-ever women contingent riding along with their male counterparts. The uniform of ‘Mahila Praharis’ for the contingent incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan’s history. While designing the outfit for the women, functionality as well as the privilege and honour of wearing the uniform has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified.

No more Bollywood or English tunes

The Indian Air Force, for the first time, will play four Raga-based tunes this year during the Beating the Retreat ceremony to give it a more Indian flavour. For instance, a tune named ‘Charkha’ is based on Raga Bhupali and mixed with another Raga — Mishra Khamaj. This would be the first time that any force plays raga-based tunes for the ceremony.

Anamorphic Projection

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating the Retreat ceremony on the façade of North and South Blocks.

Farewell to IL-38

After flying for more than 40,000 hours during a glorious 46-year service, Ilyushin 38, the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron will mark its debut as well as farewell at this year’s Republic Day Parade. Ilyushin 38 Sea Dragon aircraft, which is part of Indian Naval Air Squadron 315 based at Goa, proudly known as Winged Stallions, was commissioned in 1977.​

