On the Backfoot, Mamata Says She Called for Opinion Poll Not Referendum on Citizenship Law
Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, urged the PM to withdraw the 'anti-people' citizenship law and plans to implement nationwide NRC.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest against a new citizenship law in Kolkata. (Image: AP)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was immediately revoked, contending that it was a matter of the country's interests.
Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, urged the PM to withdraw the "anti-people" law and plans to implement nationwide NRC.
"It is not about any political victory or defeat. It is matter of our country... Withdraw CAA and NRC," she said in her appeal to Modi.
Making a U-turn from her Thursday's remark over UN referendum on CAA and nationwide NRC, Banerjee said she had only suggested that opinion poll be conducted by impartial experts of the country, the process for which could be observed by the United Nations.
"I am proud of my country... I have full faith on my countrymen. What I had said was that a gana vote (opinion poll) be conducted by a panel of impartial experts and members of national human rights commission. It can be observed by the UN," she insisted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yami Gautam Says Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Are Most Stylish Men in Bollywood
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile But With a Twist