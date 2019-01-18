English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Son of BSF Jawan Who Complained of Bad Food Found Dead, Suicide Suspected
Yadav was away at Kumbh Mela when he was informed of his son's death
BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (File photo)
New Delhi: Sacked Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s son Rohit was found dead at their home Rewari, Haryana.
Yadav caught the Internet’s attention in 2017 for posting videos criticising the quality of food served to soldiers.
The 22-year-old was found dead in a locked room with a gun in his hands. The family called the police to report for suicide.
"We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands," said a police officer.
Yadav has been shared the news of his son’s death. He was away at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela.
In 2017, the BSF had set up a court of inquiry against Yadav after his videos about - "watery dal and burnt chapatis" - surfaced online. The videos went viral to the effect that the Home Ministry ordered an investigation. The Prime Minister's Office had also asked for a report.
Yadav was dismissed from service on charges of making false claims.
In response, Yadav put out a video complaining that the authorities hadn’t looked into his allegations. He had alleged persecution.
