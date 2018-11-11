English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badals, Actor Akshay Kumar Summoned By SIT Probing Firing Incidents in Sacrilege Case
The SIT summons relate to investigation of cases originating from the various incidents of sacrilege in 2015.
Prakash Singh Badal (L), Akshay Kumar (M) and Sukhbir Singh Badal (R).
Chandigarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the police firing incidents in the wake of the Bargari sacrilege case, has summoned the Badal father-son duo and actor Akshay Kumar for questioning in connection with the investigation next week.
Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has been asked to appear on November 16, former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on November 19 and Kumar has been summoned on November 21 at the Circuit House in Amritsar. The orders were issued separately for the three on behalf of SIT, by IPG (OCCU) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.
Singh said the summons relate to “investigation of cases originating from the various incidents of sacrilege in the year 2015 {FIR No. 129, dated 07.08.2018 under Section 307, 323, 341, 148, 149 IPC and 27 Arms Act PS City Kotkapura (District Faridkot)}. The summons has been issued under the Section 160 of CrPC, requiring attendance at investigation, relating to the Bargari sacrilege case and the Behbal Kalan & Kotkapura police firing incidents
It says, “The presence of the aforesaid person is necessary for the purpose of inquiry into the above-mentioned offence” and the person summoned is needed “to give such information relating to the said alleged offence as he may possess.”
The SIT had earlier examined ADGP Jitendra Jain, then IG Bathinda; IGP Paramraj Singh Umaranangal, then Commissioner Ludhiana; IGP Amar Singh Chahal, then DIG Ferozepur Range; MS Jaggi, then DC Faridkot; SS Mann, then SSP Faridkot; VK Syal, then SDM Faridkot and Mantar Singh Brar, then Kotkapura MLA.
