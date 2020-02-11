Badarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ram Singh Netaji of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

53. Badarpur (बदरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana. Badarpur is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,21,392 eligible electors, of which 1,85,442 were male, 1,35,905 female and 45 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badarpur in 2020 is 732.87.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Badarpur, there are a total of 5151 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,60,887 eligible electors, of which 1,53,307 were male, 1,07,516 female and 36 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,380 eligible electors, of which 1,21,077 were male, 85,265 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,99,209 eligible electors, of which 1,16,514 were male, 82,671 female.

The number of service voters in Badarpur in 2015 was 28. In 2013, there were 27 and in 2008 there were 24.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Narayan Dutt Sharma of AAP won in this seat by defeating Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP by a margin of 47,583 votes which was 27.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 55.31% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Rambir Singh Bidhuri of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Singh Netaji of INC by a margin of 13,854 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.23% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Ram Singh Netaji of BSP won in this seat defeating Rambir Singh Bidhuri of INC by a margin of 13,305 votes which was 11.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 47.3% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 53. Badarpur Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 15 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 8 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badarpur are: Jagdish Chand (CPM), Narayan Dutt Sharma (BSP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (INC), Ram Singh Netaji (AAP), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP), Brijnarayan Mishra (RRP), Yadubansh Singh (PBI), Sanjeev Kumar (JAP), Om Prakash Gupta (IND), Chhote Lal Gupta (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.63%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.33%, while it was 64.2% in 2013. In 2008, 56.7% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.7%.

Badarpur

BADARPUR, SOUTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 262 polling stations in 53. Badarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 218. In 2013 there were 210 polling stations and in 2008, there were 210.

Extent:

53. Badarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 65 (Part) EB No. 23-83 Molar Band (Census Town), Mithe Pur (Census Town), Jait Pur and Tajpul (Census Town). . 5 municipal wards (Badarpur, Molarband, Hari Nagar B, Jaitpur, Om Vihar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana.

The total area covered by Badarpur is 16.74 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110020, 110044, 110076

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Badarpur is: 28°30'48.2"N 77°16'31.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Badarpur results.

Click here for live election results of Badarpur Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.