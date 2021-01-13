Badaun Gang-rape Victim's Husband, Suffering from Post-traumatic Shock, Referred to Mental Hospital

The husband of 50-year-old woman who was gangraped, brutalised and left to die, has not recovered from the tragedy. After his condition worsened, the husband Tuesday was referred to a mental hospital in Bareilly.

On Monday afternoon, he was asleep in his room. He woke with a start, screaming and asking for his wife. He went around looking for her, from room to room. When he couldn’t find her, he picked up a pan with charcoal embers and ran outside. We managed to bring him inside but he started banging his head against the wall,” his son-in-law told Times of India.

The victim had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances last Sunday. Her family members had accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused.

The husband was leaned on her completely since their marriage. While the husband was ill, she was responsible for providing the family, bringing up the children and looking after him. After the rape, Police arrested a temple priest who is the main accused in the alleged gang rape of an Anganwadi worker in Badaun district. The son-in-law adds that the husband was in a shock since he saw her blood-soaked body.”

The family had to call the police and ask for help. “We sent an ambulance with a police team. He was taken to the district hospital and then taken to Bareilly as there was no psychiatrist there,” Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma reportedly said.

The son-in-law adds that the doctors at the mental hospital said that he was in post-traumatic shock and he needs medication for 15 days.