Badhaai Ho! Maharashtra Family Celebrates Birth of Girl Babies in District By Gifting Jalebis and Gold Coin

With an historic and still-prevailing practice of female feticide deeply ingrained in the Indian society, those who welcome female birth can be counted on the fingers of one hand. One of them is Dharamveer Damodar, originally from Panipat in Haryana, who sells jalebis in Maharashtra’s Parbhani for the last 43 years. On the first day of the new year, every girl born in the district general hospital will receive 2 kg of jalebis by Damodar and his family. And from a lucky draw, one of them is gifted with a gold coin.

Manmohan, son of Dharamveer, now carries forward the tradition of celebrating the birth of a girl child started by his father. Dharamveer, true to his name, was always known for showing kindness for society’s welfare. He has a small shop in Parbhani called Haryana Jalebi Center.

10 years ago, Dharamveer thought that he should do something for girl children. Once he got this idea, he planned to do a special deed for the girls born on the first date of every year. He decided that two kilograms of jalebi is gifted to the families of all the girls born on New Year’s Day. Along with this, he planned to organise a lucky draw from last year and the lucky girl child gets a gold coin.

This year, the Zinat Syed Shah Rukh family got gold coins and two kilos of jalebi. Also, sweets were also given to a total of 24 families including 13 from district hospitals and 9 from private hospitals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.