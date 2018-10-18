Video Wall

Badhaai Ho Movie Review: This Ayushmann Khuranna Film is an Out-And-Out Entertainer

After building hype for days, Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer Badhaai Ho finally hit theatres on Thursday.

News18.com

First published: October 18, 2018, 7:05 PM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
In the garb of a situational-comedy, the film focuses on issues rarely discussed- the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings. It is a smart and well thought-out movie which slightly suffers from unrequired melodrama in the second half, but overall it’s as entertaining as you wanted it to be. Watch the full review.
