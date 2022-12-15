Badlaav Humse Hai: An Initiative by Network18, AU Small Finance Bank to Honour Changemakers on Dec 16

Badlaav Humse Hai, a one-of-a-kind initiative by Network18 and AU Small Finance Bank, features the journeys of 20 changemakers, who have been walking on a new path towards effective humanitarian service and making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and communities in India.

In the course of six months, the teams visited different corners of the country covering stories of changemakers who are working relentlessly in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. From education to employment, providing free medical aid to empowering people with self-sustainable initiatives, the campaign brings to light some of the most pertinent societal issues persisting in the community.

To celebrate, honour and recognise the applaud-worthy contributions of these unsung heroes, a grand finale event is being organised at Trident in BKC Mumbai on December 16. It will be graced by several dignitaries from across political, business, and social spheres including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Founder Infosys Narayanan K Murthy, a noted social worker and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Kailash Satyarthi, actor Dia Mirza and many others.

Bringing together some of the most eminent leaders, who are committed to building a sustainable and inclusive community for all, the finale aims to laud and motivate these changemakers to continue in their efforts.

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank said, “The core philosophy of AU Small Finance Bank is around bringing Badlaav in the way banking has been conducted in our country. Through our product, services and offerings, we have been living up to this promise for over 3.3 million customers across the country. This initiative was a great extension to the same philosophy, by associating with these changemakers. It is time we identify and celebrate such individual changemakers who are bringing strong, positive and impactful change across the society."

Tibrewal also extended gratitude towards Network18 for their continued partnership and cooperation with this initiative.

Meanwhile, S Shivakumar, COO, Branded Content, Network 18 also shared his thoughts on the campaign and said, “Network18 is glad to have been a part of this initiative where we highlight the stories of changemakers from India’s rural areas and put the spotlight on the issues that matter. Our efforts have been focused on raising awareness about important issues and inspiring action. Our goal is to motivate and inspire changemakers to recognise the significant impact that even tiny actions can have."

LIVE streaming of this event can be watched on social media channels on December 16 at 6:30 pm to celebrate the changemakers and let’s vow to continue the stride to uplift the needy and build on the mandate of bringing positive change in the society.

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank, a Fortune India 500 Company and the largest Small Finance Bank (SFB) in the country. Starting its journey from the hinterlands of Rajasthan, today AU SFB is the largest Small Finance Bank with a deep understanding of the rural and semi-urban markets that has enabled it to build robust business model facilitating inclusive growth. With 27+ years legacy of being a retail focused and customer- centric institution, AU started its banking operations in April 2017 and has now established operations across 1,000 banking touchpoints while serving 33.3 lakh customers in 20 states and 2 union territories with an employee base of 28,677 employees.

As on September 30, the Bank has a Shareholders’ Funds of Rs 10,114 crore, deposit base of Rs 58,335 crore and gross advances of Rs 52,452 crore. AU Bank enjoys the trust of marquee investors and is listed at both the leading stock exchanges viz. NSE and BSE. It has consistently maintained a high external credit rating from all major rating agencies like CRISIL, CARE Ratings and India Ratings.

Read all the Latest India News here