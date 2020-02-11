Badli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ajesh Yadav Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Badli (बादली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Badli is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Badli is one of the only four seats in which the Congress came in second in the 2015 Assembly elections. Congress had won zero seats in 2015. In four Assembly seats in Delhi there are fewer voters in 2020 than in the 2015 Assembly polls: Shakur Basti, Badli, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,19,871 eligible electors, of which 1,24,722 were male, 95,124 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badli in 2020 is 762.69.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Badli, there are a total of 3883 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,23,268 eligible electors, of which 1,28,170 were male, 95,042 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,118 eligible electors, of which 1,13,482 were male, 84,598 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,72,304 eligible electors, of which 99,029 were male, 73,246 female.

The number of service voters in Badli in 2015 was 33. In 2013, there were 32 and in 2008 there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ajesh Yadav of AAP won in this seat by defeating Devender Yadav of INC by a margin of 35,376 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Devender Yadav of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Kumar Bhagat of BJP by a margin of 23,109 votes which was 18.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.6% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Devender Yadav of INC won in this seat defeating Ajesh Yadav of BSP by a margin of 13,604 votes which was 13.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.86% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 5. Badli Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badli are: Ajesh Yadav (AAP), Devender Yadav (INC), Laxman Kumar (BSP), Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP), Uma Dutt Sharma (RAMP), Narendra Pal Singh (RSP), Pradeep Kumar (SBP), Mulayam Singh (ABJSP), Vijay Kumar (AAPP), Jai Pal (IND), Devender Singh Yadav (IND), Vikash Kumar (IND), Siddharth Nair (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.51%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.76%, while it was 61.53% in 2013. In 2008, 57.1% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -0.25%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 217 polling stations in 5. Badli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 198. In 2013 there were 197 polling stations and in 2008, there were 186.

Extent:

5. Badli constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 34 (Part) EB No. 66–133 and 170-181 Libas Pur (Census Town) and Siras Pur (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 103 Bhalswa Jahangir Pur (Census Town). 5 municipal wards (Sarup Nagar, Swami Sharda Nand Colony, Jahangir Puri, Bhalswa, Samaypur Badli) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Badli is 15.11 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110033, 110089

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Badli is: 28°43'16.7"N 77°10'15.6"E.

