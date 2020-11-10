Badnawar Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Badnawar Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Badnawar is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Badnawar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are three candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Badnawar seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Badnawar constituency: Rajvardhan Singh-Shree Premsingh Dattigaon (Bharatiya Janata Party), Omparakash Malviy (Bahujan Samaj Party), Kamalsing Patel (Indian National Congress)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.