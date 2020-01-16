Baffling Murder Mystery Resolved in Kerala; Man Held for Killing Mother, Friend
Investigators were shocked when the accused, identified as Birju, revealed that not only his friend, but he had killed his own mother Jayavalli as well with his friend's help for property.
Representative image.
Kozhikode: A 53-year-old man, who had killed his aged mother for property and later murdered his accomplice, has landed in police custody, years after the sensational crimes had rocked Kerala.
The accused identified as Birju, a native of West Manassery near Mukkam in this northern district, was taken into custody last night by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.
Birju was arrested in a case relating to recovery of dismembered body parts of a man from various places here nearly three years ago, which had triggered widespread public outcry.
The limbs and skull of the body were found at Chaliyam beach on different days and the headless torso, stuffed in a gunny bag, from Mukkam in the year 2017.
As the local police failed to unravel the murder mystery, the Crime Branch had taken over the probe later. A detailed probe had revealed that the severed body parts belonged to 47-year-old Ismail and the further probe led to Birju, ADGP (Crime Bracnch), Tomin J Thachankary told reporters here on Thursday.
Hailing from neighbouring Malappuram district, Ismail himself was an accused in four criminal cases, the officer said adding that besides the DNA test, the finger prints and the blood samples of the mother of the deceased man proved to be crucial in the scientific probe.
The investigators were shocked when Birju revealed that not only Ismail but he had killed his own mother Jayavalli with his friend's help for property.
The accused also accepted that he had strangled Ismail to death when he asked the promised quotation amount for helping to kill Jayavalli, chopped his body parts using surgical blade and scattered it in different places, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Takes Horse Riding Lessons for Karan Johar's Takht, See Pic
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing