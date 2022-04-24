Bag Containing Detonator, Burnt Wire Found Near Burail Jail: Chandigarh Police

A bag containing a detonator and some burnt wire was found near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail here on Saturday evening, police said. A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has been called to the site, they said.

“We found some material which was prima facie a detonator and some codex wire,” Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said. When asked whether RDX could be in it, the SSP said the possibility could not be ruled out.

Police have cordoned off the area and a fire fighting vehicle has also been deployed, officials said.

