Bagalkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda BJP Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda LEADING

Bagalkot Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SDC -- -- Basanagouda Ramanagouda Meti RPOI(K) -- -- Parashuram Laxman Neelnaik KJP -- -- Jamindar Maruti RBHP -- -- Muttappa Mudakappa Hirekumbi HJP -- -- Ramanagoud S Balawad BMP -- -- Adagal Rajendra INC -- -- Veena Kashappanavar BSP -- -- Mahmad Husen Mujawar IND -- -- Pendari Buddesab Makabulsab UPP -- -- M Shashikumar Hlepadi IND -- -- Muttu S Surakod (Madar) IND -- -- Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shivarajkumar Ajjappa Talawar BJP -- -- Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Leading

3. Bagalkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.2%. The estimated literacy level of Bagalkot is 69.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,16,560 votes which was 10.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gaddigoudar P C of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35,446 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.1% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bagalkot was: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,93,354 men, 7,75,172 women and 107 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bagalkot is: 16.1853 75.6968Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বাগালকোট, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બગલકોટ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பகல்காட், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బాగలకోట్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബാഗൽകോട്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)