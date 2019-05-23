English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bagalkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Bagalkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.2%. The estimated literacy level of Bagalkot is 69.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,16,560 votes which was 10.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gaddigoudar P C of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35,446 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bagalkot was: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,93,354 men, 7,75,172 women and 107 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bagalkot Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bagalkot is: 16.1853 75.6968
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বাগালকোট, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બગલકોટ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பகல்காட், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బాగలకోట్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബാഗൽകോട്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda
BJP
Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda
LEADING
In 2009, Gaddigoudar P C of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35,446 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
Bagalkot Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SDC
--
--
Basanagouda Ramanagouda Meti
RPOI(K)
--
--
Parashuram Laxman Neelnaik
KJP
--
--
Jamindar Maruti
RBHP
--
--
Muttappa Mudakappa Hirekumbi
HJP
--
--
Ramanagoud S Balawad
BMP
--
--
Adagal Rajendra
INC
--
--
Veena Kashappanavar
BSP
--
--
Mahmad Husen Mujawar
IND
--
--
Pendari Buddesab Makabulsab
UPP
--
--
M Shashikumar Hlepadi
IND
--
--
Muttu S Surakod (Madar)
IND
--
--
Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shivarajkumar Ajjappa Talawar
BJP
--
--
Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bagalkot was: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,93,354 men, 7,75,172 women and 107 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bagalkot Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bagalkot is: 16.1853 75.6968
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বাগালকোট, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बागलकोट, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બગલકોટ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பகல்காட், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బాగలకోట్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബാഗൽകോട്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results