Baghel to Remain Chhattisgarh CM; Warned by Rahul Gandhi to Sort Out Differences with Colleagues

The Congress high command wants to end the factionalism within the party in Chhattisgarh, which is why Rahul Gandhi had met chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo at former Congress president’s residence at 12 Tughlaq Lane in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, according to sources.

Ever since the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, the relationship between CM Baghel and health minister Deo has not been smooth. Deo is said to have raised the issue of split tenure promised to him after the 2018 assembly elections results. Sources, however, say there has been no indication from the Congress high command to remove Baghel from the post of CM for now. Rahul Gandhi has warned Baghel over complaints raised by Deo.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party’s Chhattisgarh affairs in-charge PL Punia were also present during the meeting. Punia said there was no talk over changing the chief minister.

The storm brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress seems to have waned for now with Baghel been told to keep his Cabinet colleagues in good faith after Deo complained to the Congress high command over the treatment meted out to him, according to sources.

