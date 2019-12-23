Baghmara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Samir Kr. Mohanty of JMM Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

43. Baghmara (बाघमारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Baghmara is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,85,481 eligible electors, of which 1,53,870 were male, 1,31,609 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Baghmara, there are 5586 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2551 are male, 3035 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1162 voters in the 80+ age category and 3810 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Baghmara Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Dulu Mahato LEADING HAM(S) -- -- Dharmendra Kumar Bhuia IND -- -- Kanchan Singh BSP -- -- Kanhai Singh INC -- -- Jaleshwar Mahato JVMP -- -- Santosh Kumar Mahato SP -- -- Md. Mozahid AAP -- -- Santosh Kumar Dubey JD(U) -- -- Subhash Ray IND -- -- Amrendra Kumar IND -- -- Indu Devi IND -- -- Nitesh Thakkar IND -- -- Pintu Kumar Gupta IND -- -- Binayak Kumar Gupta IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Swarnakar

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,60,002 eligible electors, of which 1,43,991 were male, 1,16,010 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,50,496.

Baghmara has an elector sex ratio of 855.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dulu Mahato of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 29623 votes which was 17.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 19,960 votes which was 14.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 40.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 43. Baghmara Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.49%, while it was 55.31% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 43. Baghmara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 43. Baghmara constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Baghmara police station and Karras police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Dharkiro, Dalrdih, Rajganj, Bagdaha, Dhawachita, Nagri Kalan and Ramkanalichardur) in Baghmara sub-division; and Jogta police station in Dhanbad Sadar sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baghmara is: 23.7728 86.2563.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baghmara results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.