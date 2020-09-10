Baghpat Administration in UP Orders Probe After Villagers Allege Death Due to Spurious Liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village in Baghpat on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal (43) died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious liquor at Chamarwal village in the Chandinagar area early on Thursday. The villagers demanded a post-mortem and strict action against those selling spurious liquor as rumours have been circulating in the area that five people have died at the village due to it.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam denied having information about any death due to spurious liquor but agreed to people's demand, ordering an autopsy and a probe into the death. She and police visited the village to pacify people after which the action was initiated. The DM, however, said according to a son the deceased, his father was a drunkard and had a stomach ache after which he was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

She said family members of the deceased did not want a post-mortem but it was done to ascertain the cause of the death. "We are probing the matter. The exact cause of death will be known after receiving the post-mortem report," the DM told reporters.

About any other casualty in the village due to spurious liquor, the DM said she did not have any such information from any source. Our team is probing the matter," the DM said.