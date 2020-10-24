Baghpat Police Inspector Suspended for Keeping Beard without Permission Reinstated After Shaving

Baghpat police inspector Intesar Ali, who was suspended recently for keeping beard without taking prior permission, has been reinstated after shaving off his facial hair. Ali has been posted at Ramala Police Station in Baghpat for last three years.

The police inspector on Saturday met SP Baghpat Abhishek Singh, following which he was reinstated. A picture of meeting is with Nnews18 that shows Ali without beard and saluting his senior officer.

According to the rules in police manual, only Sikhs are allowed to keep beard while other officers who want to keep a beard have to seek prior approval from their senior officers. Ali was reportedly given several reminder to shave off his beard but when he failed, he was suspended on the charges of indiscipline.

However, on the contrary, Ali had claimed that he has sought permission for keeping his facial hair several times but his application was not paid any heed. The suspension of Intesar Ali over keeping a beard became point of controversy as many religious leaders objected to the action by SP Baghpat and even demanded reinstating of Ali.