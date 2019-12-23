Bagodar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Vinod Kumar Singh of CPI(ML)(L) Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

29. Bagodar (बगोदर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Bagodar is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,19,974 eligible electors, of which 1,66,701 were male, 1,53,268 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Bagodar, there are 7108 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3990 are male, 3115 are female and 3 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3040 voters in the 80+ age category and 5714 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Bagodar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Vinod Kumar Singh LEADING JVMP -- -- Rajani Kaur AJSU -- -- Anup Kumar Pandey BJP -- -- Nagendra Mahto INC -- -- Vasudev Pra Verma LJP -- -- Damodar Paswan AIFB -- -- Deepak Prasad Sinha IND -- -- Jagdish Mahto IND -- -- Jay Prakash Prasad IND -- -- Tekochand Mahto IND -- -- Dashrath Singh IND -- -- Lalita Kumari

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,88,070 eligible electors, of which 1,51,700 were male, 1,36,370 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,264.

Bagodar has an elector sex ratio of 919.42.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nagendra Mahto of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPMLL candidate by a margin of 4339 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.97% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of CPIMLL won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 6,718 votes which was 4.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIMLL had a vote share of 36.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 29. Bagodar Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.72%, while it was 59.75% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 454 polling stations in 29. Bagodar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 384.

Extent: 29. Bagodar constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Bagodar and Birni police stations in Giridih Sadar sub-division .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bagodar is: 24.149 85.9005.

