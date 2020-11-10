Bahadurganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

. Bahadurganj (बहादुरगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Kishanganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kishanganj. Bahadurganj is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,438 eligible electors, of which 1,49,804 were male, 1,39,604 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,55,757 eligible electors, of which 1,36,353 were male, 1,19,397 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,314 eligible electors, of which 1,10,482 were male, 97,832 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bahadurganj in 2015 was 10. In 2010, there were 144.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, M D Tauseef Alam of INC won in this seat by defeating Awadh Bihari Singh of BJP by a margin of 13,942 votes which was 8.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.56% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Mohammad Tousif Alam of INC won in this seat defeating Mohammad Maswar Alam of JDU by a margin of 3,799 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.17% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 52. Bahadurganj Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bahadurganj are: Md. Tauseef Alam (INC), Nazim Ahmad (NCP), Chandan Kumar Yadav (SHS), Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi (AIMIM), Mohammad Mansoor Alam (JAPL), Mohammad Musfik Ala (BHMP), Lakhan Lal Pandit (VIP), Sambhu Prasad Das (IND), Hari Mohan Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.41%, while it was 53.98% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 52. Bahadurganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 253. In 2010 there were 220 polling stations.

Extent:

52. Bahadurganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Kishanganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Terhagachh and Bahadurganj; Gram Panchayats Patharghatti, Ghangra and Lachhmipur of Dighalbank Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Kishanganj.

Bahadurganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Bahadurganj is 499.25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bahadurganj is: 26°19'02.3"N 87°43'18.1"E.

