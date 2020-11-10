Bahadurpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bahadurpur (बहादुरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Bahadurpur is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,91,026 eligible electors, of which 1,54,991 were male, 1,35,690 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,68,823 eligible electors, of which 1,44,371 were male, 1,24,448 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,902 eligible electors, of which 1,23,235 were male, 1,03,667 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bahadurpur in 2015 was 156. In 2010, there were 116.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhola Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Hari Sahani of BJP by a margin of 16,989 votes which was 10.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.95% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Madan Sahni of JDU won in this seat defeating Harinandan Yadav of RJD by a margin of 643 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 23.65% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 85. Bahadurpur Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bahadurpur are: Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD), Chand Babu Rehman (NCP), Murari Mohan Jha (BJP), Faiyazur Rahman (SJDD), Madhu Ranjan Prasad (RJPS), Mahesh Purwe (BJJD), Madhav Kumar Chaudhary (PP), Shekhar Kumar (RJVP), Md. Samiullah Khan (JAPL), Deepak Kumar Jha (IND), Priyanka Kumari (IND), Bhola Sahu (IND), Manikant Mani (IND), Yogesh Ranjan (IND), Sanjeev Kumar Himanshu (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.2%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.19%, while it was 50.91% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 293 polling stations in 85. Bahadurpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 261. In 2010 there were 244 polling stations.

Extent:

85. Bahadurpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bahadurpur and Hanuman Nagar. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Bahadurpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bahadurpur is 299.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bahadurpur is: 26°06'07.9"N 85°57'18.7"E.

