Baharagora Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

44. Baharagora (बहरागोड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Baharagora is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.77% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,24,841 eligible electors, of which 1,14,220 were male, 1,10,621 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Baharagora, there are 4999 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2925 are male, 2074 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2395 voters in the 80+ age category and 3169 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Baharagora Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Samir Kr. Mohanty LEADING BJP -- -- Kunal Shadangi CPI -- -- Sanat Kumar Mahato CPM -- -- Swapan Kumar Mahato JVMP -- -- Harmohan Mahato APOI -- -- Biram Singh Topno IND -- -- Kirtibas Mandal IND -- -- Durgapada Ghosh IND -- -- Bishwajit Sarkar AB -- -- Krishna Chandra Jana TMC -- -- Kulvinder Singh SUCOI(C) -- -- Asha Rani Paul IND -- -- Ajay Kumar Mishra IND -- -- Barha Murmu

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,13,264 eligible electors, of which 1,07,971 were male, 1,05,291 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,80,792.

Baharagora has an elector sex ratio of 968.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kunal Sharangi of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15355 votes which was 9.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 35.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17,154 votes which was 12.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 43.09% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 44. Baharagora Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76%, while it was 76.03% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 264 polling stations in 44. Baharagora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 225.

Extent: 44. Baharagora constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Baharagora and Chakulia police stations in Dhalbhum sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baharagora is: 22.3942 86.7043.

