Baharampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Berhampore): Counting of Votes Begins

Baharampur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Anisul Ambia BJP -- -- Krishna Joyardar SHS -- -- Asish Singha RPI(A) -- -- Kashinath Dutta JESM -- -- Md Ezaruddin BSP -- -- Kushadhaj Bala RSP -- -- Id Mohammad IND -- -- Durbadal Das IND -- -- Samir Biswas NOTA -- -- Nota AITC -- -- Apurba Sarkar (David) INC -- -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Leading

10. Baharampur (Berhampore) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.85%. The estimated literacy level of Baharampur is 70.85%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of INC won in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 3,56,567 votes which was 30.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 1,86,977 votes which was 19.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 56.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.7% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baharampur was: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,943 men, 7,00,833 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Baharampur is: 24.1 88.25Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बहरामपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বহরমপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बहरामपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બહેરામપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாகராம்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బహరంపూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಹರಾಂಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബഹറാംപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).