Bahraich Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bahraich (बहराइच) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bahraich (बहराइच) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
56. Bahraich is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%. The estimated literacy level of Bahraich is 48.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1713390 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 95,645 votes which was 10.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kamal Kishor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 38,953 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.02% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bahraich was: Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,643 men, 7,55,897 women and 100 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bahraich Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bahraich is: 27.75 81.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बहराइच, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বাহরেইচ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बहराइच, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બેહરાઇચ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பகராயிச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బహరాయిచ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಹ್ರೈಚ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബഹ്റൈച്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Akshaibar Lal
BJP
Akshaibar Lal
LEADING
Bahraich Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RKP
--
--
Ram Sagar
SHS
--
--
Rinku Sahani
IND
--
--
Gur Prasad
IND
--
--
Janardan Gond
RJAP (U)
--
--
Maujilal
PSP(L)
--
--
Jagdish Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Shivnandan
Nota
--
--
Nota
SP
--
--
Shabbir Balmiki
INC
--
--
Savitri Bai Phule
BJP
--
--
Akshaibar Lal
