Bail Of Main Accused In NEET Solver Case Rejected

Varanasi, Dec 4: A court here on Saturday rejected the bail application of medical student and main accused in the NEET solver gang case Osama Shahid. Solvers are those who impersonate the actual candidate and take an entrance test, in this case it being the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that the court rejected the bail plea of Shahid who is detained at the Varanasi District Jail. A letter has been written to the principal secretary of the Bihar culture department to take strict action against main conspirator Nilesh’s relative Ritesh Singh, he said.

Singh is a government employee and his assets and property are more than his income, Ganesh said. The Varanasi police had made arrests in the case in September.

